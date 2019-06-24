Parthian-era jars unexpectedly found in western Iran

TEHRAN – Workers have accidentally discovered two Parthian-era jars in a western Iranian village while digging to lay natural gas pipes.

The clay jars were found in Sardasht rural district, Dezful county, Khuzestan province, Mehr reported on Sunday.

Pipelining operations were immediately stopped for a couple of days before being resumed under the supervision of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

CHHTO experts are to compile a comprehensive report on the discovery in the near future.

The Parthian Empire (247 BC–224 CE), also known as the Arsacid Empire was a major Iranian political and cultural power which at its height stretched from the northern reaches of the Euphrates, in what is now central-eastern Turkey, to eastern Iran.

AFM/MG



