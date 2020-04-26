Parthian-era citadel to undergo urgent restoration

TEHRAN – An urgent restoration is scheduled to start on parts of ruined Narin citadel which is estimated to date from the time of Parthian era (247 BC – 224 CE).

The monument is located near the city of Meybod, central Yazd province.

The castle’s fence, as well as its foundation and walls, need urgent restoration, which will be done in the near future, provincial chief tourism Rasul Moshtaqian said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

He also noted that the castle, which is one of the oldest historical sites in the region, was inscribed on the national list of cultural heritage in 1975.

The Parthian Empire, also known as the Arsacid Empire, was a major Iranian political and cultural power in ancient Iran. The Parthians largely adopted the art, architecture, religious beliefs, and royal insignia of their culturally heterogeneous empire, which encompassed Persian, Hellenistic, and regional cultures. At its height, the empire stretched from the northern reaches of the Euphrates, in what is now central-eastern Turkey, to eastern Iran.

ABU/MG

