South Korea’s SICAF picks movies from Iran 

TEHRAN – Eight movies from Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival (SICAF), which will take place in the South Korean capital during July, the organizers have announced.

“Eaten” about life in a mysterious and unknown planet by Mohsen Rezapur, and “Black or White” on a relationship between a zebra and a butterfly by Mohammad-Ali Soleimanzadeh will be screened in the short film competition.

The section also features “The Rabbit Hunter” by Mohammad-Amin Kamali about a rabbit Hunter who finds himself injured in a large cave, and “Mr. Deer” by Mojtaba Musavi about a group of people with animal faces in a nowhere land who have forgotten humanity and ethics and they do not avoid sins.

The SICAF Kid category will screen “Black Monster” by Reyhaneh Kavosh and Ali Raeis about an old woman who dreams of having a son, “Son of the Sea” by Abbas Jalali-Yekta on a man who lives in a house with his wife and the illusion of their son on the wall, and “The Incomplete” by Erfan Parsapur on a hungry but perfectionist and obsessive otter.

“I Have Two Loves”, a music video about Paris and France by Mohammad Mohammadian, will go on screen in the Online and Commissioned category.

Korean director Hong Sung-ho’s fairy tale “Red Shoes” about seven dwarfs who were once fabulous seven princes will open the festival on July 17.

The SICAF, an international event that specializes in animation representing Asia, will run for five days.

Photo: “Eaten” by Iranian director Mohsen Rezapur will be screened in the short film competition of the Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival in South Korea.

