Iranian Paralympic medalist Shirmohammadi dies

TEHRAN – Iranian Paralympic bronze medal winner Razieh Shirmohammadi passed away on Tuesday.

She died at the age of 42 due to heart attack.

Shirmohammadi claimed a bronze medal at the women's team recurve open in London 2012 Paralympic Games.

The Para archer, who represented Iran at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, also clinched a silver medal at compound open mixed team W2/ST in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Shirmohammadi had recently won a quota spot for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the ‘s-Hertogenbosch 2019 held in the Netherlands.

The Tehran Times staff offer heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family.