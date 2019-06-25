Iranian Paralympic medalist Shirmohammadi dies
TEHRAN – Iranian Paralympic bronze medal winner Razieh Shirmohammadi passed away on Tuesday.
She died at the age of 42 due to heart attack.
Shirmohammadi claimed a bronze medal at the women's team recurve open in London 2012 Paralympic Games.
The Para archer, who represented Iran at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, also clinched a silver medal at compound open mixed team W2/ST in the 2018 Asian Para Games.
Shirmohammadi had recently won a quota spot for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the ‘s-Hertogenbosch 2019 held in the Netherlands.
The Tehran Times staff offer heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family.
