Iran’s Sarkhosh wins gold at Asian 6-Red Championship

TEHRAN – Amir Sarkhosh from Iran emerged champion of the 2019 Asian 6-Red Championship.

The Iranian representative defeated Pakistan’s Babar Masih 7-4 in the final match.

Asjad Iqbal also from Pakistan bagged a bronze medal.

The 2019 Asian 6-Red Championship was held in Doha, Qatar.

The Iranian 28-year-old player had won a gold medal at the 2019 IBSF 6 Red World Cup in Doha, Qatar in January after defeating Thailand’s Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon 7-6 in the final match.