Taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh ready to fight

TEHRAN - Iranian taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh has recovered from foot injury.

The Iranian woman missed the 2018 Asian Games due to a torn ACL and underwent surgery in September.

Now, she is ready to fight after her recovery.

Alizadeh will participate at the Iran taekwondo championship, slated for Aug. 8.

She won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. This made her the first Iranian woman to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

Among other important results, Alizadeh won a gold medal in the women's 63-kg class at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

She beat London 2012 gold medalist Jade Jones at the 2015 World Championship to win a bronze medal.

Alizadeh also won a silver medal two years later at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships.