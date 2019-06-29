Turkmenistan to host 1st Caspian Economic Forum

TEHRAN – Turkmenistan is going to host the first economic conference of the Caspian Sea littoral nations which is due to be held on August 11-12, IRNA reported quoting the country’s ambassador to Tehran.

According to Ahmad Ghorbanov, the forum will be held concurrent with the Aktau Summit in Awaza touristic zone.

Ghorbanov made the remarks in Tehran on Friday in a meeting with Deputy Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) for International Affairs Mohammadreza Karbasi.

“The forum is going to be attended by senior officials from Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan,” the official informed.

An exhibition of business and trade capabilities of the Caspian Sea littoral states is also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of this forum in which the exhibitors will showcase their latest achievements and products, according to Ghorbanov.

Karbasi for his part, expressed Iran’s readiness for attending this forum saying “this economic forum could have great achievements for all the parties, so it is necessary to take accurate planning in this respect.”

He also suggested that the private sectors of the Caspian Sea nations would be given the opportunity of B2B meetings with each other to explore avenues of cooperation and familiarity with each other markets.

The Caspian Economic Forum will cover a variety of issues and subjects including project implementation and joint plans, exchange of experiences on the development of special economic zones, legislation and standards, digital economy, cooperation between coastal regions and joint ventures.

So far, five joint meetings have been held at the level of heads of the Caspian states and agreements have been reached on ways of cooperation among the Caspian states.

EF/MA