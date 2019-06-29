80 artworks to be sold at Tehran Auction July 5

TEHRAN – A collection of 80 artworks will be offered for sale during the 11th edition of the Tehran Auction, which is dedicated to modern and contemporary Iranian art, on July 5.

The auction, which is among the largest auctions in the Middle East, will take place at Tehran’s Parsian Azadi Hotel and a preview will be arranged on July 3 and 4, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The collection includes 75 paintings and 5 sculptures by 60 deceased and living artists, including Parviz Tanavoli, Aidin Aghdashlu, Sohrab Sepehri, Mahmud Farshchian, Masud Arabshahi and Sadeq Tabrizi.

The Tehran Auction organizes two sales every year. The first sale is dedicated to classic artworks and the second sale focuses on modern and contemporary works.

Art expert Alireza Sami-Azar, a former director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, is the director of the auction.

A total of 114 artworks went under the hammer at the 10th Tehran Auction, which grossed over 344 billion rials (about $8.2 million).

Photo: A poster for the 11th edition of the Tehran Auction.

RM/MMS/YAW