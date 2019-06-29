Russia: JCPOA parties to help Iran export heavy water, enriched uranium

Russia has announced parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are tasked to practical measures to make it possible for Iran to export low enriched uranium and heavy water.

“In the context of the JCPOA’s ‘nuclear’ aspects, experts from the member nations have been tasked to elaborate practical measures to make it possible for Iran to export low enriched uranium and heavy water in bypassing of the U.S. sanctions,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday after the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna, according to TASS.

Under the JCPOA, Iran was only allowed to keep 300 kilograms of enriched uranium. Also, based on the agreement, Iran was authorized to exchange heavy water for importation of yellow cake.

As a retaliation against the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA and reimposition of sanctions on Iran coupled with a failure by the European Union to compensate for the U.S. exit, Iran officially announced that Iran stops selling stockpiles of enriched uranium and heavy water for 60 days from May 8.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on June 17 that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium will exceed 300 kilograms by June 27.

After June 27, Kamalvandi said, Iran will speed up its uranium enrichment activities beyond 3.67 percent if the other sides don’t take a practical step.

“After surpassing 300 kilogram, we will increase the speed of producing enriched uranium above 3.67 percent,” Kamalvandi stated.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on June 24 that Moscow and its partners will take steps to counter new sanctions that Washington has said it will impose on Iran.

NA/PA