Historical backgrounds suit Tabriz to become child-friendly

TEHRAN – Tabriz enjoys historical backgrounds to be turned into a child-friendly city, Iraj Shahin Baher, the mayor of the northwestern Iranian city, said on Friday, Mehr reported.

“Tabriz enjoys necessary bedrocks in historical terms for materializing objectives of such proposal,” he said, welcoming a UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) proposal.

The official made the remarks in a specialized meeting to study opportunities of joining Tabriz to the initiation of child-friendly cities in the presence of UNICEF representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying “[The notion of being a ] child-friendly city is deep rooted in this land and territory.”

Tabriz urban management system has already tried to construct welfare amenities that can be delightful for children and young adults, the mayor added.

Suitable welfare amenities should be provided for children in order to have fun without presence of their parents, he said, adding, “We believe that future and development of cities depend on their children, so that investment should be made as of the earliest stage of childhood with a focus on educating and training children.”

Capital of East Azarbaijan province, Tabriz, which is well-soaked in history and culture for millennia, embraces several historical and religious sites, including Jameh Mosque of Tabriz and Arg of Tabriz, and UNESCO-registered Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex to name a few.

Tabriz was named the capital of Islamic tourism for 2018 by the vote of the inter-governmental Organization of Islamic Cooperation in 2015.

