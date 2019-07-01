Iran calls for removing barriers in trade with Armenia

TEHRAN – In the opening ceremony of the 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs Farhad Yazdandoust called on the two sides to take necessary measures for removing barriers in the way of mutual trade.

“It is necessary for the two sides to explore and identify the challenges faced in the way of expanding economic relations,” the portal of Iranian Energy Ministry (known as PAVEN) quoted Yazdandoust as saying.

The official mentioned the strong cultural and political relations between the two countries and expressed hope that with the two sides’ determination the trade ties would also experience a significant boost in near future.

He further mentioned some of the areas for mutual cooperation between the two countries including accelerating the implementation of Iran’s third line of electricity transmission to Armenia, preventing contamination of the Aras river, constructing a water treatment plant or system for Armenian copper mines, and construction of a hydroelectric power plant in Armenia, as well as scientific and tourism cooperation.

In the meeting, the two sides established four specialized committees, including a committee on energy, water and the environment, the scientific, cultural, social and health committee, the committee on trade, industry, investment, banking and finance, and finally a committee on transport, communications, agriculture, security and provincial partnerships.

Representing the Armenian side, the country’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Infrastructure, Hakob Vardanyan expressed gratitude for Iran’s hospitality, noting that holding such meetings would bear positive outcomes for both sides.

Mentioning the two countries economic cooperation in the free zones, Vardanyan voiced his country’s readiness for expansion of mutual cooperation in this area.

Attended by the members of the two sides’ committees, the 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting was hosted by Iran’s energy ministry.

