Iran in possession of ‘secret weapons’: general

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of Iran’s Air Defense Force, on Wednesday pledged to hand the enemies the harshest response in case of any hostile moves against Iran, adding that Iran is in possession of “secret weapons” to be used in the event of war.

“The U.S. and its regional allies should know that they do not have the power to encounter the Islamic Republic because we are in possession of secret weapons unique to the Iranian nation,” Sabahifard warned, IRNA reported.

“Our deterrence power has stopped the enemy 200 miles away from the Strait of Hormuz,” the general said.

“The enemy knows very well that it should not go for testing Iran’s combat capability as its first mistake will be its last,” he added.

In similar condemnatory remarks on Wednesday, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Iran has managed to destroy the United States’ fictitious and artificial grandeur in the world.

“Once, military action was the main focus of the enemy… but today, economic war is the main field in which the enemy encounters us,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

Salami also described the tensions between Tehran and Washington as a “war of wills”, saying that in the current situation it’s the enemy that is concerned about the outbreak of a war.

MH/PA