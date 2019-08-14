Iran’s deterrence power cannot be tested: Army air defense chief

TEHRAN – A top military commander said on Wednesday that Iran’s defense capability cannot be tested, saying if the enemies don’t dare to approach the Strait of Hormuz and are withdrawing their warships from the Persian Gulf it is because of Iran’s deterrence power.

“If the enemy is stopped at 200 miles from the Strait of Hormuz and withdrawing its warships from the Persian Gulf it is because of the deterrence power of the armed forces,” Alireza Sabhi-Fard, commander of the army’s air defense unit, told the students of the military academy.

The brigadier general added the Iranian army, by upgrading its deterrence power, has made the enemies to never think of violating “our country’s territorial integrity”.

PA/PA