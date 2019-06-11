Empty threats show enemies’ weakness: general

TEHRAN – Chief of the Iranian Army’s ground forces says the empty threats uttered by enemies show their “weakness” and “inability”.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with the personnel of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation in Kermanshah province.

Heidari said despite the threats, the enemies are drawing back from all of their goals and policies against Iran, Mehr reported.

The Islamic Republic has reached a level of deterrence power that it nips all of the enemies’ measures and plots in the bud, he stated.

One who is able to do something does not need to threaten, the general remarked.

Heidari further pointed out that the enemy was once in Iraq and Afghanistan and so close to Iran’s borders, but they retreated because they were well aware of the Iranian forces’ capabilities and military preparedness.

MH/PA