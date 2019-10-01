Qassem Soleimani: IRGC destroyed grandeur of world’s biggest army

TEHRAN – Major General Qassem Soleimani says the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has destroyed the grandeur of the world’s biggest army, which is the U.S. Army, and showed its emptiness to the world.

“The way of overcoming the enemies has been paved, but we must keep acting with wisdom, the same way we crippled the enemy and forced it to [accept] defeat in the last 20 years,” Soleimani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, said on Tuesday, according to IRNA.

General Ali Fadavi, the deputy chief of the IRGC, also said on Tuesday that “today all acknowledge that the Islamic Revolution has found dominance over the United States as a great Satan.”

In similar remarks back in July, Hossein Salami, chief of the IRGC, said Iran has managed to destroy the United States’ fictitious and artificial grandeur in the world.

The IRGC is tasked with calculating how to overcome the enemy in each and every scenario, Salami said.

“Once, military action was the main focus of the enemy… but today, economic war is the main field in which the enemy encounters us,” the major general said, emphasizing that Iran is currently at an intersection of global economic pressure.

Salami described the tensions between Tehran and Washington as a “war of wills”, saying that in the current situation it’s the enemy that is concerned about the outbreak of a war.

“Such concern is evident in their physical and tactical behaviors,” he added.

MH/PA