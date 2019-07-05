Erdogan says open to mediate talks between Tehran and Washington

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that he's willing to accept an offer to mediate talks between Iran and the U.S. to ease rising tension in the Middle East, the TRT World reported on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attempts failed to find a common ground in de-escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Speaking to reporters on his way back to Turkey from China, President Erdogan stressed that none of the leaders were enthusiastic on discussing how to solve the Iran-U.S. crisis.

"Abe asked me whether we can act together on this issue. I said 'Why not. I can talk to both of them, [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and [President Hassan] Rouhani," said Erdogan.

Before visiting Beijing, Erdogan had participated in the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

"After this, we agreed to discuss the steps that we are going to take."

Under Donald Trump's leadership, Washington announced to increase pressure on Iran. Countries, entities and companies that do business with Tehran will also be slapped by U.S. sanctions.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program that aimed to curb Tehran's uranium enrichment program in return for lifting all of its nuclear-related economic and financial sanctions.

Erdogan stressed that Japan is also not in support of U.S. sanctions on Iran and that problems need to be solved with "new perspectives and brave leadership".

Chinese officials are also against U.S. embargoes, he said while saying that sanctions are counter-productive to peace and stability in the region.