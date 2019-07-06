Iran-U.S. trade at $37.5m in 5 months

TEHRAN - Trade between Iran and the U.S. stood at $37.5 million from January to May 2019, according to the latest report released by American Statistical Association (ASA).

The figure shows a decrease of 53 percent, the report added.

According to ASA, bilateral trade during the first five months of 2018 hit $80.5 million.

During January-May this year, the U.S. exported $36.6 million of goods to Iran, showing 27 percent fall in comparison with the same time span in 2018, when the figure was more than $50.2 million.

The country’s import from Iran was $0.9 million in the said time, falling significantly from $30.3 million in the same period in 2018.

During the first five months of the last Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22, 2018), Iran’s exports to the U.S. reached $45.11 million, increasing by 37.8 percent in comparison with the same time span in the preceding year, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The U.S. was among the 100 major importers of Iranian goods in the said time importing 1,487 tons of goods, showing 60.8 percent boost, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Iran-U.S. trade balance in the mentioned time span in 2018, was $3.8 million in favor of Iran.

Yoghurt, barberry, caviar, kilim, rugs, and pistachio were among the exported good to the U.S. from Iran in the said period.

The U.S. exported $41.27 million of goods to Iran in the said time including seeds, some additives to animal feed, chemical and mineral fertilizers, and some medical equipment.

EF/MA