Trade between Iran, U.S. at $49m in 7 months

TEHRAN – The value of trade between Iran and the U.S. stood at $49 million from January to July 2019, according to the latest report released by American Statistical Association (ASA).

The ASA data indicate that the trade during the mentioned time span shows a decrease of 70 percent, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to ASA, bilateral trade during the first seven months of 2018 hit $160 million.

During January-July this year, the U.S. exported $47.8 million of goods to Iran, showing 51 percent fall in comparison with the same time span in 2018, when the figure was more than $97.8 million.

The country’s import from Iran was $1.2 million in the said time, falling 98 percent from $62.3 million in the same period in 2018.

MA/MA