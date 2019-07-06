Britain should be ‘scared’ of Iran’s retaliation: cleric

TEHRAN – Britain should be “scared” about the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory moves over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker, a member of the Assembly of Experts said on Saturday.

“We declare candidly that Britain should be scared of Iran’s retaliatory moves,” Mohammad Ali Mousavi Jazayeri said, according to the Fars news agency.

“We have shown that we will never keep silent when faced with bullying,” he said. “As we gave a strong response to the intruding American drone, we will definitely give an appropriate response with this regard as well.”

On early Thursday morning, British Royal Marines in Gibraltar stormed the 300,000-ton Grace 1 and detained it, accusing it of carrying oil to Syria in possible violation of the European Union’s sanctions on the war-torn country.

Iran has condemned the move as “maritime piracy” and summoned Britain’s ambassador in protest. It has vowed to employ all its political and legal capacities to secure the release of the vessel and uphold its rights.

MH/PA