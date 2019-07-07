Biodiesel curbs 160,000 kg of carbon emissions

TEHRAN – The first phase of the scheme on using biodiesel in Tehran bus transport fleet which was piloted some three years ago, has resulted in reduction of carbon emissions by 160,000 kilograms, Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

The second phase of the scheme will soon go into effect, which is a part of a broader plan aimed to meet emission standards in the metropolis of Tehran.

In recent years, the Biotechnology Development Council affiliated to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has been seeking to use biodiesel in public transport. The plan was launched as a pilot scheme in the Iranian calendar year 1395 (March 2016- March 2017).

About 300 diesel buses were operating in Tehran transport fleet, 20 of which were running on biodiesel through the first phase of the scheme.

Some 2 to 15 percent of the biodiesel produced from used edible oils was injected into Tehran's public transport fleet. Up to now, over 60,000 liters of biodiesel have been produced and consumed, which has reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Biodiesel refers to a vegetable oil- or animal fat-based diesel fuel consisting of long-chain alkyl (methyl, ethyl, or propyl) esters. It has proven a reliable and effective fuel for transport fleet and buildings and has helped reduce air pollution in megacities while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Choking air pollution hitting metropolises of Iran especially during cold seasons is making living in cities harder than ever. The predicament is blamed on numerous factors namely clunkers, sand mines, sand and dust storms originating from dried up wetlands, pollutant industries, carburetor motorcycles, etc.

Nonetheless, regulations such as increasing public transportation, addressing sand storms, setting high standards for fuel quality, imposing green tax and spending them on mitigating air pollution, and being explicit about the rules are believed to help curbing the problem of air pollution.

