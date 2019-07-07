Hiroshima hosts Iran Love and Peace Film Festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of six movies went on screen at the 6th edition of the Iran Love and Peace Film Festival, which was held in Hiroshima from June 24 to 30.

“The Lost Strait” by Bahram Tavakkoli, “The 23” by Mehdi Jafari, “Leili Is with Me” by Kamal Tabrizi and “Don’t Be Embarrassed” by Reza Maqsudi were among the films, the organizers have announced.

“Istanbul Junction” by Mostafa Kiai and “Axing” by Behruz Shoeibi were also screened.

Moreover, Japanese anime “Junod” by Shinichiro Kimura was reviewed at the event.

An Iranian delegation composed of actors Parviz Parastui and Shabnam Moqaddami, directors Mehdi Jafari and Behruz Shoeibi and producer Habib Valinejad attended the festival to hold meetings and workshops.

The Iran Love and Peace Film Festival is dedicated to screening films about the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war and familiarizing the world with the injuries Iranian soldiers have suffered after the war and its consequences for the next generations.

Photo: Iranian and Japanese cineastes pose on the closing day of the 6th Iran Love and Peace Film Festival in Hiroshima, Japan on June 30, 2019.

ABU/MMS/YAW