Ali Moradi remains Iran weightlifting president

TEHRAN – Ali Moradi has been re-elected as president of Iran Weightlifting Federation on Sunday.

Moradi will serve for another four years as president after securing 22 out of 43 votes available in the elections held in Iran’s Olympic Academy, located in Tehran.

The general assembly was headed by Iran's Deputy Sports Minister Mohammad Reza Davarzani

Sajjad Anoushiravani and Mohammadreza Akhoundi came second and third with 11 and eight votes, respectively.

“I would first like to thank everyone for giving me an opportunity to serve as president of weightlifting federation for more four years. We are looking for positive actions and sustainable development. This is my last four-year in the federation and I want to do my best in the post,” Moradi said.