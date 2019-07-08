Iranian athletes win nine medals at Kosanov Memorial Athletic Meet

TEHRAN – Nine Iranian athletes claimed medals at the G. Kosanov Kosanov Memorial Athletic Meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Reza Moghaddam won a gold medal in the men’s hammer throw with 72.37 meters.

Mehdi Pirjahan seized Iran’s second gold in the event in the men's 400 meters hurdles, clocking 49.95 seconds.



Hamideh Esmaeilnejad claimed a silver at the women’s 200 meters with a time of 24.86 seconds.

In the women’s long jump, Reyhaneh Mobini took a silver with a 5.82 meters jump.



Shahin Jafari snatched a silver medal in the men’s shot put with a throw of 17.50 meters.



Amir Zamanpour also won a silver medal in the men’s 1,500 meters with 3 minutes, 46. 36 seconds.



Aylin Babaki clinched a bronze at the women’s high jump by clearing a height of 1.75 meters.



Iran won a bronze medal in the women's 4 × 100 meter relay with a time of 50. 63 seconds.



Hamideh Esmaeilnejad also took a bronze in the women’s 100 meters, clocking 12.11 seconds.

Gusman Sittykovich Kosanov was a Kazakh sprinter. He completed for the Soviet Union at the 1960 and 1964 Olympics, in the individual 100 m and 4×100 m relay. He failed to reach the individual finals, but won a silver medal in the relay in 1960, becoming the first ethnic Kazakh athlete to win an Olympic medal.