Daily gasoline output to surpass 110m liters soon

TEHRAN- The daily production of gasoline in Iran will exceed 110 million liters in the upcoming week to mark a new record in the country’s gasoline production history, Tasnim reported, quoting Iranian oil minister as saying on Sunday night.

The raise in the country’s gasoline productions comes at time that the U.S. is putting all its efforts in crippling Iran’s oil industry.

The daily gasoline production has witnessed a 5 million barrels increase in the past six months.

In January, Nasser Ashouri, the secretary general of Iran’s Oil Refining Industry Contractors Association (ORICA), had announced that the country’s daily gasoline production stood at 105 million liters in January.

The increased in the gasoline output has been mostly due to the inauguration of the third phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery.

President Rouhani inaugurated the third phase of the refinery in a ceremony on February 18 participated by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

The refinery in Bandar Abbas, the capital city of southern province of Hormozgan, is the first of its kind designed based on gas condensate feedstock.

