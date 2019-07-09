Liquidity at $448b in a year: CBI

TEHRAN- Iran’s liquidity stood at 18.82 quadrillion rials (about $448.095 billion) in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), IRIB reported citing a report released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

The CBI announced that the liquidity figure shows 22.1 percent growth year on year.

During a meeting held two weeks ago, CBI Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati discussed controlling liquidity with the country’s economists.

Reforming the structure of the country’s banking system, curbing inflation, removing barriers in the way of production, improving the people's livelihood and preventing income imbalances through monetary and fiscal policies, and the impact of U.S. sanctions and enforcement of bank operations were among the other issues raised in the meeting.

