Leader condoles demise of prominent Shia cleric

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has voiced his condolences over the demise of prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Hussaini Shahroudi.

“I express my deepest condolences over the demise of the great scholar, Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Hussaini, to the seminaries of Qom and Najaf,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on Tuesday.

“I ask for God’s great blessings to him,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Hussaini Shahroudi was born in the holy city of Najaf in 1925.

He studied in seminaries of Najaf and Qom under Grand Ayatollah Hashem Amoli, Grand Ayatollah Syed Jamaluddin Golpaygani, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mahmoud Hussaini Shahroudi and Grand Ayatollah Abdul Hussain Rashti.

MH/PA