Reducing nuclear commitments is Iran’s ‘unchangeable strategy’, Shamkhani tells French envoy

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Wednesday that Iran’s moves in reducing its nuclear commitments in retaliation to the return of sanctions is an “unchangeable strategy”.

“This path will be continued within the framework of paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA,” he said during a meeting with France’s envoy Emmanuel Bonne in Tehran.

Paragraph 36 provided a mechanism to resolve disputes and allows one side, under certain circumstances, to stop complying with the deal if the other side is out of compliance.

Shamkhani said Europe lost one year of opportunity to protect Iran from U.S. sanctions.

France, Britain and Germany are parties to the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

NA/PA