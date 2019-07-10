Mr. Bonne, Iran’s demands are clear!

TEHRAN – Emmanuel Bonne, the advisor to French president, will meet today with Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani in Tehran.

In the meeting, the European countries’ adherence to the JCPOA – the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal - and the mechanisms to counter Washington’s unilateral sanctions will be discussed.

Over the past week Iranian authorities have declared that Tehran would resume implementing its JCPOA commitments only once the other parties to the deal do the same.

11 articles relating to the EU’s obligations in the deal still go unheeded.

The Macron advisor’s trip to Tehran comes against the background of July 7, the date Iran started its second phase of limiting its JCPOA commitments.

Iran also announced a third phase of scaling back its commitments will begin in two months if no decision is taken to shield the country from sanctions.

Iran will not be fooled by the West’s propaganda, especially the European troika at this stage.

The only way to tackle the existing situation is for the JCPOA players, the EU in particular, to honor their commitments.

On one side, Macron has been talking of effective negotiations with Iran and restraint from a speedy reimposition of European sanctions in case Iran goes on to further reduce its JCPOA undertakings.

On the other, little-known-of European diplomats, who are in fact the very top European Union officials, talk of the “snap-back” mechanism and resumption of sanctions as a direct threat against Iran as they speak to Western media such as Reuters.

In any case, until Europe does not show strong will to carry out its undertakings, no matter how often European officials make visits to Tehran, they will not be helping to ease the existing complications.

SP/PA

