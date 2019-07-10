Books on Khorramshahr women’s resistance in Iran-Iraq war published

TEHRAN – Four books on the resistance of women in Khorramshahr during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war have recently been published in Tehran.

Published by Sureh-Mehr, an affiliate publisher of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO), the books were introduced during a ceremony in the Art Bureau in Tehran on Tuesday.

The southwestern Iranian city of Khorramshahr was captured by Iraqis on October 26, 1980 during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war and it was liberated on May 24, 1982.

“Prettiest Days of Life”, the memoirs of Seyyedeh Fuzieh Madih compiled by Somayyeh Shariflu, and “Sabah”, the memoirs of Sabah Vatankhah complied by Fatemeh Dustkami, are two of the books.

Also included are “Saji” containing memories of Nasrin Baqerzadeh written by Behnaz Zarrabizadeh and “Bright Lights of the City” written by Faezeh Sasanikhah.

The ceremony was attended by the writers, IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, Art Bureau director Mohsen Momeni-Sharif and the director of the Art and Literature Department of the bureau, Morteza Sarhangi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qomi said that the role of women is important in the war, and added, “The arrogance tries to expose its own image of woman to us, while our women follow the paths of Hazrat Fatima (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (S), and Hazrat Zeinab (SA), the sister of Imam Hussein (AS), and the 7000 female martyrs are great examples of the fact.”

Momeni-Sharif said that war literature in the world has a great difference with what is in Iran.

“Iran fought with a well-equipped army in the war, and mothers and women played a major role in supporting and encouraging the men to fight against the enemy,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with short speeches by the writers.

Photo: IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi speaks during the unveiling ceremony of four books on Khorramshahr women’s resistance at the Art Bureau in Tehran on July 9, 2019. (Mehr/Shahab Qayyumi)

