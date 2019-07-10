Three IRGC forces martyred in terrorist attack in Iran’s northwest

TEHRAN – Three forces with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in a terrorist attack on the IRGC forces in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

A group of terrorists affiliated with the hegemonic powers attacked a vehicle carrying the forces of Hamzeh Sayyid al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force at the entrance of Piranshahr on Tuesday evening, the IRGC said in a statement.

The forces were on a mission when the attack was carried out and three IRGC members were martyred and another one was injured, the statement said, Tasnim reported.

Intelligence measures and a manhunt are in progress to capture the terrorists, the statement added.

In July 2018, anti-Islamic Republic terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in the western province of Kurdistan, killing 11 forces.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

MH/PA