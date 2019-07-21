Two IRGC soldiers killed in terror attack in Sistan-Balouchestan

TEHRAN – Two Iranian soldiers have been killed in an armed clash between the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force and a group of terrorists in the southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan.

According to the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base, the two soldiers were martyred in the early hours of Sunday in a gunfight with the terrorists in the Keshtegan region, near the city of Saravan.

Two other IRGC forces also sustained injures in the clash, it added, Tasnim reported.

The two fallen soldiers have been identified as Mohsen Naqibi, an IRGC Ground Force commando from the city of Kermanshah, and Abdulkhaliq Drazehi, a local member of the Basij force.

Saravan is 40 kilometers away from Iran’s border with Pakistan.

Earlier this month, a team of terrorists attacked forces of the IRGC in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, killing three servicemen.

Also in July 2018, the terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in the western province of Kurdistan, killing 11.

The Guards is tasked with protecting Iran’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

