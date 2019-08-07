Two IRGC border guards killed in Maku

TEHRAN – Two Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with terrorists in the Maku border areas in northwest Iran.

According to Tasnim, the two IRGC servicemen were killed in clashes in the city of Maku, in the province of West Azarbaijan, near the border with Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The funeral of the two servicemen, identified as Nasser Mahdizade and Nasser Soorvari, was held in Maku on Wednesday.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting northwestern and southeastern borders, which are occasionally targeted by terrorists.

In July 2018, the terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in the western province of Kurdistan, killing 11 forces of the base.

