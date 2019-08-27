IRGC member assassinated in northwestern Iran

TEHRAN – A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has been assassinated in the town of Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan province, a local official announced on Tuesday.

Ali Torabi, Piranshahr’s governor, said that IRGC member was shot dead in Esteqlal (Independence) avenue in the Kurdish town near the Iraqi border, according to Fars.

In July three IRGC servicemen were killed in an ambush on the outskirts of Piranshahr, Mehr news agency reported at the time. More clashes have taken place in other areas of West Azerbaijan province.

In early August another two IRGC servicemen were killed in the Maku region close to the Turkish border.

