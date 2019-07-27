IRGC border guard killed in clashes with terrorists

TEHRAN – An IRGC border guard was killed on Friday during clashes with terrorist groups in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan.

In a statement, the IRGC said the serviceman, named Seyyed Hadi Ojagh, was injured in the clashes in the city of Sarvabad and later died en route to the hospital.

A number of terrorists were also killed and wounded while a large amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed, the statement said.

It added that forces of the IRGC launched a manhunt after a number of the terrorists managed to run away.

In recent weeks, several clashes between IRGC and terrorists have broken out in western borders.

On July 2, IRGC forces dismantled a terrorist cell in the region while they were trying to infiltrate into Iranian territories.

The IRGC announced that another terrorist team that came to support the first cell were also disbanded on July 3.

Also a terrorist attack claimed the lives of three IRGC servicemen on July 9 in Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan Province.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting Iran’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

Last week, two IRGC soldiers were killed in an armed clash with a group of terrorists in the southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan.

MH/PA

