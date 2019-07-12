Iran 90% self-sufficient in renewables equipment

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA) said on Thursday that currently 90 percent of the equipment used in the country’s renewable power plants are manufactured inside the country.

“Iran-made renewable equipment are of very high quality and can compete with renowned brands in global markets,” IRNA quoted Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh as saying.

According to the official, the country’s renewable industry has witnessed over 60% growth in the past few years.

“The development of renewable energies in underdeveloped areas of the country could boost their economy and also help maintaining the environment,” Sadeqzadeh said.

The official further noted that in the past three years, the private sector has invested over $3 billion in renewable projects.

According to SATBA, the number of small scale solar power plants across the country which are used by households or small industries is being increased noticeably as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Currently over 100 large-scale renewable power plants are operating across Iran.

Earlier in May, Sadeqzadeh announced that Iran plans to add electricity generated from renewable sources to its export backset.

According to the official the capacity of power generation from the renewable sources will exceed 1000MW by the end of the current Iranian year (March, 19 2020).

The capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants currently stands at 724 megawatts (MW) and 416 MW capacity of new power plants are also under construction, according to the Iranian Energy Ministry.

Of the country’s total renewable capacity, 44 percent is the share of solar power plants while the share of wind farms stands at 40 percent and small-scalded hydropower plants generate 13 percent of the total renewable capacity.

The share of heat recovery plants and biomass plants are small with two percent and one percent respectively.

According to the energy ministry’s portal known as PAVEN, currently renewable power plants have created 43,450 job opportunities across the country and the volume of private investment in this sector has exceeded 124 trillion rials (over $2.95 billion).

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

EF/MA