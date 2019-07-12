Shakespeare “Midsummer Night’s Dream”, “Coriolanus” coming to Tehran theater 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mostafa Kushki will stage William Shakespeare’s plays “Coriolanus” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Tehran Independent Theater.

The first performance of the comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will take place on July 22, and his troupe will perform the tragedy “Coriolanus” on July 25, the theater has announced.

The plays will remain on stage until August 21.

The five-act play “Coriolanus” written in 1608 is based on the life of Gnaeus Marcius Coriolanus, a legendary Roman hero of the late 6th and early 5th centuries.

Fatemeh Asadi, Hedyeh Bakhtiari, Mahshad Pakdaman, Mina Heidarzadeh, Yazdan Darabi, Milad Sheikhlar and Iman Abdi are the members of the cast for “Coriolanus”.

Kushki is also due to stage “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Gyula Shakespeare Festival, in Gyula, Hungary on Sunday.

Written in 1595 and 1596, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons.

A cast composed of Azin Nazari, Mohammad-Sadeq Maleki, Sajjad Baqeri, Ghazal Shojaei, Amir-Mehdi Juleh, Shahruz Delafkar, Nazafarin Kazemi, Khatereh Hatami, Alireza Keymanesh and Kushki himself will perform the play at the Erkel Ferenc Cultural House.

The weeklong festival, which opened on July 8, is part of a six-week all-arts festival, featuring the performances of historical dramas, different forms of contemporary theater, opera, ballet, modern dance, jazz, blues, puppet shows, classical music, folk music and folk dance.

Photo: Members of director Mostafa Kushki’s troupe perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Tehran Independent Theater on July 17, 2016. (Tehran Picture Agency/Milad Beheshti)

