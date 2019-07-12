Karim Ansarifard signs for Qatar’s Al-Sailiya club

TEHRAN – Iranian international forward Karim Ansarifard has completed a permanent move from Nottingham Forest to Qatari side Al-Sailiya.

Ansarifard joined Forest last November as a free agent, following the cancellation of his contract with Greek football team Olympiacos, nottinghampost.com reported.

He went on to make 12 appearances in the team, though only three of those came as part of the starting XI.

He found the back of the net twice, once in the 3-0 home victory over Hull City in March and then bagging the only goal of the game at QPR a month later.

The 29-year-old missed part of last season as he was called up by his country for the AFC Asian Cup in January, and also found himself down the pecking order in the battle for a first-team place.

He was previously linked with Scottish giants Rangers, as well as Hamburg, in Germany, and Turkish team Besiktas this summer.

Announcing Ansarifard’s arrival, Al-Sailiya said the move came after a “period of negotiations”.

They added: “The player was hired on the recommendations of team coach Sami Trabelsi, who sees the right player for the team and (who) is able to provide the strong technical addition in the line of the attack in the new season.”