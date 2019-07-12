IRGC strikes terrorists’ training centers in western borders

TEHRAN – Ground Forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Friday saying that it has hit the training centers of the terrorists in the borders with the Iraqi Kurdistan.

The statement said that the IRGC Ground Forces have been hitting headquarters of anti-revolutionary groups used for training since Wednesday.

It added that the headquarters were destroyed and a number of terrorists were killed or wounded.

The IRGC Ground Forces issued a statement on Thursday announcing dismantling a foreign-sponsored terrorist team in the western city of Javanroud and killing at least five terrorists.

The forces also found a large number of weapons and communications equipment from the terrorists, the statement said, adding that one of the IRGC base’s forces was martyred in the conflict.

NA/PA