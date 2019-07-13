First specialized center for persons with disabilities to be set up in Tehran

TEHRAN – The first specialized center offering full time care and treatment services to persons suffering from disabilities will be launched in Tehran, IRNA reported on Thursday.

The center stretching to 10,000 square meters will be inaugurated in District 22, which has the capacity of keeping 200 patients, the project manager, Mohammad Mehdi Mahmoodi said.

“It will support female patients aged 4-14 who are mentally or physically disabled,” he added.

The construction costs are provided by benefactors, he highlighted.

Those who are either orphaned or whose parents are financially struggling are in priority to receive services at the care center, he further explained.

“Specialized services and advanced therapeutic and medical equipment will be offered in this center,” he concluded.

FB/MG