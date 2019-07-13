Iranian movies line up for Insomnia animation festival

TEHRAN – Three movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the 7th edition of the Insomnia International Animation Film Festival, an open-air festival that takes place in the Russian city of Kaluga every year.

The animated films are “Son of the Sea”, “Starvation” and “Am I a Wolf?”.

Directed by Abbas Jalali-Yekta, “Son of the Sea” is about a man living in a house with his wife and the illusion of their son on the wall. This hallucination gradually creates complications in their lives.

Zahra Rostampur is the director of “Starvation”, which is about a hungry wolf that gets stuck in the stereotypes of being the big bad wolf of the story. She has to flee when everybody accuses her of violence and murder, and she faces getting killed.

“Am I a Wolf?” by Amir-Hushang Moein tells the story of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

About 250 animated movies will go on screen during the festival, which will be held from July 18 to 22.

Photo: A scene from “Son of the Sea” by Abbas Jalali-Yekta.

