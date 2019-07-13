Third platform of South Pars phase 14 installed on offshore spot

TEHRAN- Platform 14B of Iran’s South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf) was installed on its designated offshore spot on Saturday, Public Relations Department of Pars Oil and Gas Company, which is in charge of developing the gas field, announced.

The 2,450-ton structure, which is the third platform of phase 14 of South Pars development, will add 14.2 million cubic meters of gas per day to the total output of the giant gas field.

Platform 14B had been shipped in Bandar Abbas, the capital city of southern province of Hormozgan, on June 11 to be installed on its designated offshore spot.

The platform was built in a 115-month period and the estimated costs of the project are reported to be $570 million.

This project is 100 percent implemented by Iranian engineers and experts and more than 60 percent of its equipment is also domestic.

The first platform of phase 14 started operation in summer 2018 and the second platform namely 14C was shipped in September 2018 and the installation operation of this platform were completed in October 2018.

Construction of platform 14D, the last platform of phase 14, has a 92-percent progress for the moment and it is scheduled to be installed on its designated offshore spot by the end of the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (October 22), according to Mohammad-Mehdi Tavasolipour, the operator of phase 14.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

In early June, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, in separate decrees, outlined the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-March 19, 2020) priorities of the ministry’s four major subsidiaries.

In the decree addressed to Masoud Karbasian, the head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), completion and inauguration of the phases 13, 14, 22 and 24 of South Pars gas field was one of the main priorities for NIOC.

MA/MA