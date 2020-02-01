Last platform of SP phase 14 installed

TEHRAN- Platform 14D, which is the fourth (and last) platform of phase 14 of South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf) development project, was installed on its designated offshore jacket on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The 2400-ton platform which was shipped from Sadra yard toward its offshore spot last week is going to add 500 million cubic feet (14.2 million cubic meters) of gas to the field’s output, according to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the giant gas field.

The operator of the phase 14 development project Mohammad Mehdi Tavasoli-Pour said, on Saturday, that by the installation of the mentioned platform, the offshore section of this phase will be completed and production of 56 mcm/d of rich gas would be achieved in the project.

Platform 14B, was installed on its designated offshore spot in mid-July, 2019. The platform was built in a 115-month period.

The first platform of phase 14 started operation in summer 2018 and the second platform namely 14C was shipped in September 2018 and the installation operation of this platform was completed in October 2018.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

Back in October, 2019, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh announced that phase 14 of the South Pars gas field will be fully operational in the upcoming Iranian calendar year of 1399 (starts on March 20, 2020).

Speaking to the press after a meeting with the representatives of the parliament’s planning, budget and accounting committee, the minister emphasized that the oil ministry’s plans for the next Iranian calendar year are mostly focused on the development of joint oil and gas fields.

EF/MA