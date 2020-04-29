SP phase 14 refinery to be fully operational by June 2021

TEHRAN – South Pars gas field’s phase 14 refinery will be fully operational by the end of the next Iranian calendar year’s Q1 (June 21, 2021), according to the operator of the phase 14 development project, Mohammad Mehdi Tavasoli-Pour.

“The project’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) progress is currently at about 83 percent,” Tavasoli-Pour said.

He pointed to the coronavirus pandemic problems and limited financial resources as the main issues in the way of completing phase 14 refinery, saying that despite all the problems the refinery will be operational by June 2021.

The official further noted that the offshore section of the phase is fully operational and producing 56 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day.

Platform 14D, which was the fourth (and last) platform of phase 14 of South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf) development project, was installed on its designated offshore jacket in early February.

The 2400-ton platform added 500 million cubic feet (14.2 million cubic meters) of gas to the field’s output, according to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the giant gas field.

The first platform of phase 14 started operation in summer 2018 and the second platform namely 14C was shipped in September 2018.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

