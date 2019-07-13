Iraq seeks participation of Iranian companies in energy projects

TEHRAN – Iran’s Energy Industries Engineering and Design Company (EIED) hosted a meeting on Friday in which a delegation comprised of representatives of Iraq’s chambers of commerce discussed collaboration of Iranian companies in Iraq’s oil and gas projects with the Iranian side.

According to EIED office of public relations, the two sides discussed various projects including some refinery complexes and gas supply to the cities of Nasiriyah and Basra, Shana reported.

As reported, in the meeting, the Iraqi side called for developing cooperation plans in order to benefit from the experience and knowledge of Iranian oil and gas companies in Iraq’s energy projects.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary General of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Hamid Hosseini expressed hope that Iranian companies could form consortium with private and state-run Iraqi companies in order to play a significant role in the country’s oil and gas projects.

Iran and Iraq have been taking significant steps for boosting economic relations in the past few years.

The two countries are following up plans for increasing their bilateral economic trade to over $20 billion.

EF/MA