Rouhani inaugurates development projects worth over $1b

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani put 132 major development projects worth 14.79 trillion rials (about $352.14 million) plus €594 million (nearly $670 million) into operation in North Khorasan province, northeast of Iran, on Monday, IRNA reported.

As reported, for the implementation of the mentioned projects, a total of 8.4 trillion rials in addition to €594 million has been provided from government resources while 6.37 trillion rials was invested by the private sector.

The projects were in energy, urban development, agriculture, steel and mining sectors and some of them were inaugurated by the president through videoconference.

With these projects going operational, 11,784 new job opportunities have been created in the region.

Among the major projects which were inaugurated during the president’s visit to the province, two steam units of Shirvan combined cycle power plant with 500 million euros of investment could be mentioned, with their implementation 320 megawatts (MW) was added to the plant's power generation capacity.

Some dam projects, Irrigation networks, water treatment plants, steel production units as well as an alumina ingot factory were other important projects inaugurated by the president.

Iran’s first alpha alumina plant opened

In the first day of President Rouhani’s visit to the northeastern province of North Khorasan, the country’s first alpha alumina production unit was inaugurated.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials including Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani.

According to the unit’s Managing Director Majid Ejlali, this unit has an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons of alpha-alumina.

Alpha Alumina is used in production of industrial ceramics, engineering ceramics, refractories, glazes, catalysts, as well as in oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

In his visit to Hormozgan, Rouhani was accompanied by a number of senior officials including Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani.

EF/MA