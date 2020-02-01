Nearly 800 industrial, transport projects to come on stream in 10 days

TEHRAN – Iranian government is planning to inaugurate numerous industrial, mining, and transport projects during the Ten-Day Dawn which marks the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA reported on Saturday.

As reported, the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry is scheduled to inaugurate 439 industrial and mining projects in the said ten-day period, while more than 360 transportation projects are also expected to be inaugurated by the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development.

According to Saied Zarandi, the deputy minister of industry, mining, and trade, about 500 trillion rials (about $11.9 billion) has been invested in the mentioned industry ministry’s projects which are going to create jobs for over 22,400 people all over the country.

According to the official, 10 major projects are also going to be commenced in the mentioned time span for which over 85 trillion rials (about $2 billion) of investment is required.

The said projects are expected to create nearly 2000 direct job opportunities when they are operational, Zarandi said.

Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, on the other hand, announced that 368 transportation projects worth 23.34 trillion rials (about $555.7 million) are going to be inaugurated across the country in the mentioned period.

Every year, to celebrate the occasion, thousands of infrastructure projects are inaugurated in various areas during the Ten-Day Dawn period.

The Ten-Day Dawn celebrations started on Saturday and will be wrapped up on February 11, which is the day of the Islamic revelation’s victory.

EF/MA