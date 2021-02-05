Numerous development projects inaugurated to mark Fajr Ten-Day

TEHRAN – Over the past few years and especially after the re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions on the Iranian economy, the country has started to follow new strategies in order to distance the economy from the reliance on foreign sources and also to empower the domestic productive sectors.

In this regard, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), which is named the year of “surge in production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei, the government has urged various bodies and ministries to take the necessary measures for the realization of the year’s motto.

Consequently, new programs have been defined based on which every week several major projects have gone operational by various ministries in a variety of sectors.

In addition to the mentioned programs, every year during the Fajr Ten-Day celebrations (this year from January 31 until February 10) usually numerous projects are inaugurated in various sectors to mark the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Like the previous years, this year too billions worth of projects has been inaugurated all over the country over the past few days:

Yazd

Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Saeed Zarandi inaugurated four major Industrial projects worth 6.72 trillion rials (over $160 million) in Yazd province.

The mentioned projects which included a sanitary products production unit, an iron ore concentrate production unit, a production unit of polymer products, as well as a tile production unit, are going to create direct job opportunities for 310 people.

Bushehr

Also during the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, 13 fishery projects with a total investment of 3.7 trillion rials (about $88 million) are going to go operational in Southern Bushehr provinces, some of which were inaugurated on Friday.

A complex of 20 shrimp farms, the second phase of two fish farming projects with a capacity of 1000 tons per year, a Spirulina algae farm, a leech breeding project, and the first phase of Shif fishing port are among the mentioned projects.

East Azarbaijan

Several development projects with a total investment of 2.166 trillion rials (about $51.5 million) were also inaugurated in East Azarbaijan province on Friday.

Urban and rural information technology development projects worth 1.748 trillion rials (about $41.6 million) were among the mentioned projects.

West Azarbaijan

Some 11 industrial and mining units were also put into operation in West Azarbaijan province on the occasion of the Fajr Ten-Day.

Over 11 trillion rials (about $261.9 million) was invested in the mentioned projects which have created jobs for 175 people.

A flour production factory, an aluminum composite production unit, and a marble mine were among the inaugurated projects.

Hamedan

Seven production and service units with an investment of 1.18 trillion rials (about $28 million) were put into operation in Hamedan province on Friday to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Knowledge-based units for the production of oil suction and medical equipment, a greenhouse, a livestock farm, and a unit for making wooden handicrafts were among these projects that employ 69 people.

Zanjan

On the fifth day of the Fajr Ten-Day celebrations (started on January 31), President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated five major production and industrial units with a total investment of 70 trillion rials (about $1.6 billion) in Zanjan province through videoconference.

These projects include a steel production complex, a steel rolling complex, a fabric production unit, an industrial and mining complex, and a plastic production company.

The inaugurated projects are going to create direct job opportunities for over 1,768 people.

Khuzestan

Some 102 electricity supply projects with a total investment of 749.76 billion rials (about $17.85 million) were also put into operation in Khuzestan province on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Kermanshah

Several power supply projects worth 420 billion rials (about $10 million) were also put into operation in Kermanshah province to celebrate the Fajr Ten-Day.

Khorasan Razavi

To mark the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, the Agriculture Jihad Organization of Khorasan Razavi also put 169 projects into operation across the mentioned province.

The mentioned projects, which have been implemented in various sectors including animal husbandry, horticulture, agriculture, and aquaculture, have cost 2.792 trillion rials (about $66.47 million) and will create jobs for 798 people across the province.

