67 industrial, mining projects to be inaugurated during "Ten-Day Dawn"

TEHRAN - Some 67 major industrial and mining projects worth 600 trillion rials (about $14.2 billion) are scheduled to be inaugurated during the Ten-Day Dawn (this year from January 31 until February 10), Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Saeed Zarandi announced.

According to Zarandi, the mentioned projects are going to create direct job opportunities for over 15,000 people across the country, IRNA reported.

Most of the projects will be put into operation in Kerman, Khorasan Razavi, Yazd, and East Azarbaijan provinces, the official said.

Five of the mentioned projects with a total investment of 70 trillion rials (about $1.6 billion) will be inaugurated in Zanjan province on Thursday, he noted.

Every year, during the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations, numerous infrastructure projects are inaugurated or commenced to mark the development of the country after the Islamic Revolution.

In the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20) which has been named the year of “surge in production” by the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ali Khamenei, the government is determined to support domestic production and promote the country’s non-oil exports.

In this regard, the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has been pursuing a program to inaugurate 200 industrial, mining, and trade projects across the country during the current year.

Back in May 2020, Zarandi had said that 1.69 quadrillion rials (about $40.23 billion) has been invested in the mentioned projects that are going to create job opportunities for 41,000 people.

The mentioned program has been defined in line with the government’s strategies for developing the country’s infrastructure in order to realize the “Surge in Production” motto.

EF/MA