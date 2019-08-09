VP inaugurates industrial, development projects in northeastern Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri inaugurated several industrial, infrastructure and development projects in Khorasan Razavi Province in northeastern Iran during a two-day visit to the region.

Some 2500 construction and development projects as well as several production units including a beverage production line, a dioxide production unit and a dairy production unit, along with the line 2 of Mashhad subway were among the projects inaugurated by the vice President.

Jahangiri arrived in Khorasan Razavi Province on Thursday heading a high-ranking delegation.

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand, and Director of Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation

Morteza Bakhtiari as well as managers of some state-run organizations accompanied Jahangiri in his trip.

During his visit, Jahangiri also attended a conference on Khorasan Razavi’s contribution to resilient economy.

The Iranian first vice president also inaugurated some projects finished by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation in Khorasan Razavi Province via video conference.

Last month, Jahangiri visited the southern province of Fars and inaugurated several water, electricity projects.

EF/MA