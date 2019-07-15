Tea harvest festival brings travelers, nature lovers together 

Farmers, clad in colorful traditional outfits, are seen during a tea harvest festival in Darbaq village, northern Iran, July 14, 2019.

The festival is annually held to promote tourism in the village, which is located in Fuman county, Gilan province.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea, Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range. Paddy cultivation dominates the region. Tobacco, fruits, vegetables, and tea (grown in the foothills above the rice fields) are also being cultivated in Gilan.

AFM/MG